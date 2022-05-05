Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Short Interest Up 22.0% in April

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,310,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 8,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 862,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days. Approximately 14.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MCW opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $191.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.10 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCW. William Blair assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $59,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 71.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 3,555.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter worth about $2,355,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1,074.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 499,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.