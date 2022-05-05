Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 2,369 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $16,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,348,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 555.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.72.

MongoDB stock opened at $360.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $382.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total value of $4,889,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,152,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total transaction of $14,433,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,432,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,167 shares of company stock valued at $61,541,211. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

