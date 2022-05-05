Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $16.81 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,613 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Conagra Brands worth $16,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 489,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 23,316 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Evercore ISI started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE:CAG opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

In other news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,121.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

