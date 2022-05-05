Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,457 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $14,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,317,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 686,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after buying an additional 17,506 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 116,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 13,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $438,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,073. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Palantir Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.