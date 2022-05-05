Mizuho Raises Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $250.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $231.43.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $228.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $187.29 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.72 and a 200-day moving average of $223.19.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,734,000 after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

