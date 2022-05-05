ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $94.03

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $94.03 and last traded at $97.99, with a volume of 2074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.13.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MODV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -187.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ModivCare by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ModivCare by 72.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.
