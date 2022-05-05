ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $94.03

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $94.03 and last traded at $97.99, with a volume of 2074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MODV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -187.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ModivCare by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ModivCare by 72.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

