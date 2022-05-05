Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company. It involved in developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin(R) therapeutics. Molecular Partners AG is based in SWITZERLAND. “

MOLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Molecular Partners from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Molecular Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Kempen & Co downgraded Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

MOLN opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. Molecular Partners has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,267,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,580,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

