Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Upgraded to Buy by Craig Hallum

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $18.50 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MNTV. TheStreet lowered Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Shares of MNTV stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Momentive Global has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Momentive Global will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $59,418.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $67,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,213,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 304,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 195,431 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Momentive Global by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

