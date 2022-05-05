Monavale (MONA) Price Hits $319.86 on Top Exchanges

Monavale (MONA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $20,598.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for about $319.86 or 0.00876010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monavale has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,510 coins and its circulating supply is 9,819 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

