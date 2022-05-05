Mondi plc Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.24 Per Share (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mondi in a report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the company will earn $4.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondi’s FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mondi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mondi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $38.71 on Thursday. Mondi has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9429 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.34%.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

