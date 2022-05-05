MonetaryUnit Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $109.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $544,812.64 and $109.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00166979 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 248,817,731 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.