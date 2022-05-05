MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) is Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lowered its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,584 shares during the quarter. MongoDB comprises 3.9% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $13,933,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total value of $4,889,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,323,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,152,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,167 shares of company stock worth $61,541,211. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.72.

MDB traded down $45.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $314.81. The stock had a trading volume of 70,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,413. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $382.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 0.98. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

