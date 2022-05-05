MongoDB Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 36,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the average daily volume of 1,660 call options.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $360.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $382.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total value of $429,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,167 shares of company stock valued at $61,541,211. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,353,000 after purchasing an additional 37,116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $674,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,904,000 after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

