Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Short Interest Update

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 904,900 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MPWR traded down $15.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $463.91. 2,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,494. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $436.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.47. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $301.53 and a 1-year high of $580.00.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.11.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total value of $434,514.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,784,238.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,677 shares of company stock worth $30,518,027 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.