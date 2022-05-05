Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Monro from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Monro has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $52.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Monro by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 82,621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monro by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter worth about $8,505,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Monro by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Monro by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

