Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 625 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.69.

General Electric stock opened at $80.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

In other General Electric news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

