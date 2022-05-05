Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $629,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 511,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,282,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.50.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $282.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.07 and its 200 day moving average is $294.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

