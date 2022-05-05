Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,047 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $83,248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,004,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 385.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,190,000 after purchasing an additional 413,694 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,555,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $60,159,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne stock opened at $114.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.14.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

