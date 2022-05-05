Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $94.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.05. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

