Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,086 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 771.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817,312 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 228.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,960,000 after acquiring an additional 895,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,351,000 after purchasing an additional 486,471 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 276.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 546,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,206,000 after purchasing an additional 401,452 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Shares of PFG opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

