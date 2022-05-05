Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up 3.9% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 458,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.06.

Shares of MS traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,462,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,169,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

