Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.33.

MSI stock traded down $8.99 on Thursday, reaching $210.39. 1,154,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.96 and a 200-day moving average of $240.41. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $184.54 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after acquiring an additional 616,253 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,758,801,000 after purchasing an additional 268,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,436,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,026,120,000 after purchasing an additional 234,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $844,840,000 after purchasing an additional 120,091 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,947,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $800,897,000 after purchasing an additional 220,885 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

