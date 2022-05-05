Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
