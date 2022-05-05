Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that offers personal and business banking services. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credit, such as mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

