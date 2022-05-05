MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €199.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €199.00 ($209.47) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($247.37) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a €238.00 ($250.53) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($236.84) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €188.00 ($197.89) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €232.00 ($244.21) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

MTX stock opened at €192.30 ($202.42) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €161.55 ($170.05) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($236.74). The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €200.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

