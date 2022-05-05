Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Barclays

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $132.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NBR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $164.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $207.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.53 and its 200 day moving average is $121.30.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The company had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 59.04% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($23.82) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

