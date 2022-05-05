Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Barclays

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $132.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NBR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.25.
Nabors Industries stock opened at $164.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $207.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.53 and its 200 day moving average is $121.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
