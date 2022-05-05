NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NantHealth from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.87.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NantHealth by 676.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 139,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NantHealth by 1,023.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 94,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NantHealth by 485.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 92,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

