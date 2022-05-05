Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.15

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 132366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

NPSNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Naspers in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Naspers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Investec cut Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, and Media segments. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

