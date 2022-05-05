National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$102.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$103.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,605.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at C$1,519,927.86.

TSE:NA traded down C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$92.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,447. The stock has a market cap of C$31.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$88.99 and a twelve month high of C$106.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$96.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$99.17.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.7000005 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.71%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

