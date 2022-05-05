National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76.

NSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.78.

NYSE:NSA traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.11. 1,229,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average of $62.29. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 210.53%.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,159,000 after acquiring an additional 666,653 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 587,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,659,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 223,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

