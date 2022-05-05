Natural Health Trends Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Natural Health Trends has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ NHTC opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19.

Natural Health Trends ( NASDAQ:NHTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Health Trends stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Natural Health Trends worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

