Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) to post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Natus Medical’s earnings. Natus Medical reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Natus Medical will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Natus Medical.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

NTUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Natus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Natus Medical by 612.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical during the third quarter valued at $125,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 11.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 61.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Natus Medical stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.04. 608,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,712. Natus Medical has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $33.93. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.95 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

