Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,182,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 895,598 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.56% of Navient worth $258,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Navient by 536.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Navient by 43.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 484,155 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $19,108,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Navient by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 653,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 61,050 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 15.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 76,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 19.55 and a quick ratio of 19.55.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Navient Profile (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.