Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NLLSF shares. HSBC cut shares of Nel ASA to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nel ASA from 21.00 to 24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nel ASA from 10.00 to 11.40 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS NLLSF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.45. 10,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,679. Nel ASA has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. It produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

