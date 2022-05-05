Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.50

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 2516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NRDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Nerdy from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Nerdy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Get Nerdy alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.38.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $42.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 117.54% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 221,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nerdy by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Nerdy in the first quarter worth $696,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy Company Profile (NYSE:NRDY)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.