Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0206 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $6.81 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $7.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NML. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,523,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,617,000 after acquiring an additional 780,612 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.