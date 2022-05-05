Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,871,000 after acquiring an additional 34,237 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after buying an additional 652,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,051,000 after buying an additional 113,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,090,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,569,000 after buying an additional 417,415 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $267,414.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,743 shares of company stock worth $4,232,771 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $88.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.96. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.