Neutrino USD Price Tops $0.98 (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $932.14 million and $11.15 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00225635 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00039650 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70,399.84 or 1.93867170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 950,207,119 coins and its circulating supply is 950,206,520 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

