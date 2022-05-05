New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,600 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 409,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. New China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
