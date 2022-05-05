New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,600 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 409,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. New China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About New China Life Insurance (Get Rating)

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

