New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.38. 5,793,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,252,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.55 million, a PE ratio of -27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in New Gold by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,559,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 729,153 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in New Gold by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,761,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 928,773 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in New Gold by 11.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 133,840 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in New Gold by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,185,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New Gold by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 369,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

NGD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

About New Gold (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

