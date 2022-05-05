New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Up 4.3%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) shares were up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 15,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,388,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NGD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

