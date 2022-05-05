New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NGD. TD Securities decreased their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a c- rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $2,560,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in New Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 195.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 245,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 162,138 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in New Gold by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 40,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 77,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 26,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

