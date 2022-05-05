New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.97

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.97 and last traded at $36.98, with a volume of 5191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NYT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33.
New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in New York Times by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in New York Times by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New York Times by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New York Times by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in New York Times by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New York Times Company Profile (NYSE:NYT)
The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York Times (NYT)
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.