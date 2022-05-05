New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.97

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.97 and last traded at $36.98, with a volume of 5191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NYT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.35 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in New York Times by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in New York Times by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New York Times by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New York Times by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in New York Times by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

