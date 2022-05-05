Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NEWCREST MINING LIMITED is Australia’s largest gold producer and one of the world’s top ten gold mining companies by production, reserves and market capitalisation. Newcrest has a portfolio of low cost, long life operating mines, a strong pipeline of growth projects and highly prospective brown and greenfield exploration projects. The company has a substantial reserve and resource base combined with a long reserve life. Low gearing and a strong balance sheet places the company in a good position to fund major development projects and to capitalise on external growth opportunities. In addition, Newcrest is currently exploring for gold and gold-copper deposits in Australia, Indonesia, Fiji, the United States, Peru and Chile. The world class exploration team has an enviable track record of discovery as all Newcrest’s mining projects were discovered by the company. “

Shares of NCMGY opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Newcrest Mining has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $22.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

