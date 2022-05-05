Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

Newell Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.71. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,390,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,210,000 after acquiring an additional 61,969 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,533,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,486,000 after acquiring an additional 121,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after acquiring an additional 46,155 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Newell Brands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 705,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after buying an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Newell Brands by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.