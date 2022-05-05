NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.40 and last traded at C$6.29. Approximately 1,321,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,067,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.10.

NXE has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.72.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 25.87, a current ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30.

NexGen Energy ( TSE:NXE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

