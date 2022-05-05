NEXT Hits Market Capitalization of $476,220.09 (NEXT)

NEXT (NEXT) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 5th. One NEXT coin can now be bought for $0.0765 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEXT has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $476,220.09 and approximately $408.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.27 or 0.00266357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00014085 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002717 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001077 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars.

