NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $628-640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $624.26 million.NextGen Healthcare also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.18-0.20 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.40.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,075.08, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $676,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $74,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,507.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,551 shares of company stock worth $2,896,091. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 74,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.