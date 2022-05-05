NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at TD Securities

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NFI. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares downgraded shares of NFI Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of NFI Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.83.

Shares of NFI opened at C$11.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of C$885.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.32. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$10.39 and a twelve month high of C$31.80.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$757.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 1.0300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.96%.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 225,400 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.78 per share, with a total value of C$3,331,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,437,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$109,926,057.86. Also, Director Larry Dean Edwards bought 5,180 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$72,072.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,704. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 982,580 shares of company stock worth $15,485,854.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

