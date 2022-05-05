NFT Index (NFTI) Price Hits $1,300.70 on Major Exchanges

NFT Index (NFTI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $169.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for approximately $1,300.70 or 0.03581881 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00029910 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

