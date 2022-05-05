Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Acquires Shares of 65,000 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in NIO by 2.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 0.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in NIO by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in NIO by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NIO. HSBC increased their price objective on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. 86 Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.24.

Shares of NIO stock traded down $3.04 on Thursday, reaching $15.09. 2,932,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,384,056. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $55.13.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

